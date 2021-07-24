HELOISE: Adopt, don't shop

Grab some 2.5 gallon freezer/storage bags, and insert the game board, puzzle pieces, chips, tokens, etc. Important: save the directions and paper insert for the game. You can cut the name of the game off of the box or just draw it on the bag with a marker.

Then reuse the boxes for other storage, or recycle them. — Heloise

Garden fill

Dear Heloise: I have a pretty full and robust garden. These are the filler plants I use:

• Hostas. Super easy to grow, and I can split them and they will grow.

• Irises. They flower in late spring, and I can split them too.

• Black-eyed Susan. Grows healthy and strong almost anywhere; again, splitsville to fill out the garden.

• Coral bells. They flower all summer, a pretty pink color. I keep them in the shade to get deeper color.

Easy, cheap ways to fill in flowerbeds. — Mike W. in Illinois

FANCY THAT!

Dear Heloise: To fancy up a simple roll of toilet tissue waiting in the on-deck circle, so to speak, here's this: