HELOISE: Airport etiquette

Today's Sound Off is about the delays in air travel.

Dear Heloise: Over the holidays, so many flights were canceled. This really put pressure on ticket/counter agents like myself, who have no control over the weather, lack of personnel or delays due to mechanical difficulties. Yet many passengers rant at us over these problems, often demanding to see the "person in charge." I'd like to pass on a few suggestions to help travelers who have booked a flight:

First, book a flight as early in the day as you can. The problems and backups seem to usually occur later in the day.

Next, get to the airport at least an hour before your flight is scheduled to take off. Bring something to read or do. If you get there late, don't expect the airlines to hold the flight for you. We won't as a rule.

Don't crack jokes about bombs or safety issues, because airport security might pull you aside, causing you to miss your flight. We will not reimburse the price of your ticket or make any special arrangements for you in this case.