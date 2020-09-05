HELOISE: Algae water poisons dogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: What's better than a late summer trip to the lake with your dog? Pack up the car, load the dog and off you go. But wait! Have you heard of algal blooms?

These are poisonous blooms of blue-green algae that typically occur when the weather has been warm, sunny and calm, and the temperature of the water is between 70 and 90 degrees. They float on top of the water and can be toxic for dogs if they drink or ingest the foamy scum that has washed ashore.

Symptoms that your dog has been poisoned include vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, hives, trouble breathing, drooling and no appetite. Severe cases can cause seizures and possibly death.

Your best bet is to keep out of the water if you see these algal blooms. If your dog does get wet, rinse him thoroughly with bottled water or a hose while wearing gloves. — Heloise

No sale!

Dear Heloise: I never buy old cookware at garage sales. It can have deep scratches and the coating can flake off and chemicals can leach out — not healthy or safe. — Janet R. in Ohio