HELOISE:Allay fear so teens set goals

Secondhand rose

Dear Heloise: People often think they need new things for their home, but buying secondhand can often be a much better deal. I browse estate sales and yard sales to find items I can refurbish. Sometimes I keep them and sometimes I sell them for a nice profit. And if you must buy "new," look for the outlets. A number of stores have outlets where you can pick up beautiful things for as much as 50% off retail. Use coupons whenever possible, but skip the protection plans. If you buy a new item, there should be no need for added protection! Be a wise shopper and save money. — Gloria W., Shawnee, Oklahoma