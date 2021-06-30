HELOISE: Aluminum spots harmless

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Trim off excess fat from the tenderloin and rub with the Worcestershire sauce. Combine the parsley, salt, pepper, celery seed, red pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and ground cloves. Sprinkle the mixture over the meat and rub in. Cover the roast and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator.

In a covered grill, arrange preheated coals around a drip pan; test for medium heat above the pan. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast and place on a grill rack over the drip pan but not over the coals. Lower the hood and grill until the thermometer registers 140 degrees for rare (about 45 minutes), 160 degrees for medium (about 55 minutes), and 170 degrees for well-done (about an hour).

Besides my Creole Roast, find more great ideas for dinner in "Heloise's Main Dishes and More" pamphlet. Each one is a tasty departure from the ordinary. To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send a stamped, self-addressed long envelope along with $3 to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Every meal can be a memorable meal with a little kitchen magic from Heloise. — Heloise