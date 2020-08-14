HELOISE: Always keep it neat

French toast twist

Dear Heloise: I've found a delicious way to make French toast. I take a little chocolate syrup and mix it with the egg coating. Before serving, I mix a little chocolate to the maple syrup and drizzle it over the top. Sometimes, instead of adding chocolate, I add some vanilla to the batter for a change of pace. — Betty in New York

New from old

Dear Heloise: I had an old dresser that was handmade by my great-grandfather. It had been passed down in the family and is very special to me. The dresser was in great shape, but the top had been battered, stained and scratched over time. I was going to refinish it, but my husband had another suggestion. He had a piece of marble cut to fit perfectly over the top of the dresser. Not only is it attractive to the eye, it's easy to clean and gives the dresser a more expensive look. — Addie in New Hampshire