HELOISE: An erosion of privacy

Dear Heloise: Everywhere you look today there is a camera watching us. Stores have them to catch shoplifters, intersections with traffic lights have them perched high enough to see who isn't obeying the law and every airport has them, just to name a few places. Even our computer cameras can be used to spy on us. I'm not paranoid, but I feel we have lost our privacy. Companies sell our name and addresses to other companies and gather information about our purchases, likes and habits and store this information. Our privacy is being eroded.