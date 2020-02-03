Heloise: An issue with Medicare?

Dear Readers: Today's sound off is about Medicare:

"Dear Heloise: I recently tried to find a physician who would take Medicare in my hometown and found out that many, if not most, of the doctors here have dropped Medicare. What's going on?" — H.N., via email

H.N., many doctors are refusing Medicare because of the time-consuming paperwork, strict rules and low reimbursement rates. To find a doctor in your area that accepts Medicare, you can:

• Search the Medicare directory at www.medicare.gov.

• Visit an urgent care center. Most walk-in clinics accept Medicare.

• Choose to stay with a doctor you've used and liked in the past, but if he or she won't take Medicare, you can be charged as much as 15% above Medicare's normal reimbursement. You might also be asked to pay in full at the time of service.

— Heloise

Fast facts

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for castor oil:

• A natural moisturizer for the skin. It's often used in cosmetics.

• Reduces acne because of its antimicrobial properties.