HELOISE: Another new scam

Ice cream sticks

Dear Heloise: My four children love ice cream that comes on a stick. After the ice cream is eaten, I save the wooden sticks, wash them and let them dry. Then when we plant our large kitchen garden, I write the name of the fruit or veggie we planted on the stick and push it into the ground atop each row.

We also have four fruit trees, and I let each child select which tree they wanted. I named the tree after the child who selected the tree and wrote their names on the stick, then nailed it to the tree trunk. They all got so excited about having their own tree that they take extra care of that tree. I view this as a learning lesson for my kids to understand how things grow. — Cassandra J., Niles, Michigan

