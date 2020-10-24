HELOISE: App identifies pet poisons

Dear Readers: This time of year can be busy and fun for us and for our pets. We decorate with corn stalks, apples, hay bales and all sorts of gourds and pumpkins to reflect harvest time and the beautiful fall season.

The majority of these items are considered nontoxic and safe if ingested by our pets; however, if you find your pet has ingested something and you're not sure if it's poisonous, it's best to not take any chances.

There's an app for that! The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) sponsors the Animal Poison Control Center's (APCC) free mobile app. It identifies 300+ common toxins, advises you on how serious the problem is and helps you determine the next steps you should take.

Search "APCC ASPCA" in your app store. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center phone number is 888-426-4435. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Maddie, a frosty-faced, 15-year-old diva dog from Connecticut. She's a Chihuahua and spoiled silly, sleeps under the covers, loves vanilla ice cream and sunbathing on the deck, but she hates riding in the car!