HELOISE: Avert electrical fires

Dear Readers: Electrical fires can be a big risk this time of year. Outlets can get jammed up and overloaded with holiday lights, TVs, game consoles, overtaxed extension cords, appliances, etc.

The wiring on all of these things can fray, overheat, malfunction and start a fire. The telltale signs of an electrical fire? Buzzing sounds, flickering lights, a burning odor and breakers that trip (turn off) all the time should concern you.

One of the best ways to alert you to electrical fires is a smoke alarm. Where? In every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and one on every floor of your home.

Replace batteries in the smoke alarms once per year, and replace the actual smoke alarm unit every 10 years. Sensors can wear out. — Heloise

P.S. A home inspection of your electrical system may be in order. Keep low-use appliances unplugged when you're not using them.

HINT FROM HIM -- ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: I have a lot of Christmas cards to send out each year, and instead of licking the flaps on the envelopes, I moisten a cotton swab and use it -- it works great. -- Tom, Williamstown, West Virginia

Pallet time