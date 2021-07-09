HELOISE: Avoid dryer fire hazards

First, make sure that on a queen or king mattress there is a center support under the bed. No matter what a salesperson tells you, this is very important.

Second, always use a washable mattress pad to keep your mattress clean. Invest in a good one.

Once a month, vacuum your mattress to make sure you get any dust mites that might be there. — Frank K., Concord, New Hampshire

Garbage disposal

Dear Heloise: My husband and I just bought our first home, and we'll be moving in in late July. I have no idea what I can't use the garbage disposal for or if I need to use a drain cleaner once in a while. — Carrie P., Radcliff, Kentucky

Carrie, do not use a drain cleaner. Most disposals will not take bones, shells from oysters, clams or shrimp. No fruit pits, glass, metal or china or plastic objects. Do not pour grease down your disposal or any drain, not even with hot water running. And best wishes on your new home. — Heloise

Cleaning with socks