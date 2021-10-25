HELOISE: Avoid getting scammed

Today's Sound Off is about a new trick from scammers:
Dear Heloise: Last night I got a call from someone who started off by saying: "This call is to notify you of your purchase of ($300 or more) from (some online company). If you did not make this purchase, please call …"
Whatever you do, DO NOT call the number they give you. Instead, either call your bank to see if a withdrawal has been made in the amount they claim, or call the retailer they claim they are with by looking up the retailer's telephone number online.
If your telephone keeps phone numbers of incoming calls, write down the number, then go online to ftc.gov/complaint and report this scam. Next, go online to the "do not call" site and register your phone number.
Yes, all this requires a computer, but if you don't have one, ask someone with a computer to help you with getting it done. Chances are the caller will call back unless you make it impossible for them to reach you. Protect yourself from these scammers! — Greg M., Boston
Greg, the average scam last year cost about $1,170. Scammers can send out millions of robocalls, which cost them only a small amount of money. They pretend to be from a tech, travel, retail or financial company, from a charity or even your grandchildren.
First, hang up on all robocalls. Register your phone number on the do not call site by typing in "do not call registry." And keep ALL financial information secret from callers. If your phone rings only once, DO NOT call the number on your phone. Someone is trying to capture your phone number, or they have some illegal scheme in mind. Do not let anyone pressure you into making a decision immediately over the phone. That's a sure sign they're scammers. Be suspicious about a vacation trip you just won but must pay money out of pocket to get it. If you won it, why are they asking you to pay money?
Do all you can to protect yourself and your hard-earned money. — Heloise
Dishwasher
Dear Heloise: We purchased a new dishwasher when we redid our kitchen, but I seldom use it. I keep a box of baking soda in it. Is there anything else I should do? — Barb H., Springfield, Ohio
Barb, yes. Put your dishes in the dishwasher and run it at least once a week to keep it in good working order. The water is heated to a germ-killing level that you could not stand. With COVID-19 and the variants, it's very important to keep that in mind. — Heloise
GARAGE SALE
Dear Heloise: For a garage sale, I suggest using a constructor's apron (found at a hardware store) to put your money in the front pockets. This way you won't have to worry about someone taking your cash box when you get busy with customers. I started using this six years ago and found it the best way to keep track of my money at a garage sale. -- Anita S., Springfield, Ohio
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
