HELOISE: Avoid holiday fire hazards

Dear Readers: Between festive activities and family gatherings, the holiday season can get hectic and rushed. So take note of these important fire safety hints that every family member should know.
1. Establish a fire emergency plan so family members know what to do.
2. Never leave candles burning unattended in any room of the house.
3. Don't place candles in greenery arrangements or on the Christmas tree.
4. Arrange candles away from traffic flow or where they could be tipped over.
5. Don't burn wrapping paper or evergreens in the fireplace.
6. Check the fire in the fireplace to be sure it's completely out before you go to bed.
7. Test Christmas lights and wiring. If cords are frayed, discard them. Plug in strings to see if they are all working. Replace lights that are burned out. Don't overload sockets or extension cords.
8. Never leave food cooking or baking in the kitchen without checking or watching it. — Heloise
Use tech-savvy kids
Dear Readers: As we know, our children live on their computers, smartphones and tech gadgets, so put them to work during the holidays. For example, they can create place cards or invitations on their computers. Have your teens take pictures during the party and then email the best photos after the party or print them out. They can also post chosen photos on family Facebook pages. Finally, have them come up with a music playlist for the party. — Heloise
BUYING FOOD FOR A PARTY
Dear Readers: When you host a party, it can be difficult to judge how much food to buy. Of course, it depends on how many people are attending, the time and the occasion of the event, as well as how hungry your guests are. It is better to have too much food than not enough. You can always freeze the leftovers or give doggie bags to your guests to take home. -- Heloise
STINKY PLASTIC CONTAINERS?
Dear Readers: If the inside of plastic dishes or bowls smells bad, here's how to remove the odor. Get out the baking soda and make a paste of baking soda and water. Rub this all over the inside surfaces and let sit overnight. The next day, wash with hot, soapy water, rinse well and dry thoroughly. -- Heloise.
Quick cookie treat
Dear Readers: If you need a tasty dessert in a hurry, try this maple-nut candy recipe. Use a 2-quart saucepan to heat one 16-ounce container of pre-made vanilla frosting with 3/4 teaspoon of maple flavoring. As this consistency thins, add 1/2 cup of toasted, chopped pecans. Cover a baking sheet with wax paper and drop same-size teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto it. Refrigerate until firm. Then you'll have ready-to-eat treats! Store in a sealed container. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
