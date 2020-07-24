HELOISE: Avoid unemployment scam

CRAFT ORGANIZING

Dear Heloise: I love to do crafts, but I was always losing small items and usually found them when the vacuum sucked them up. I went to the hardware store and found all sorts of clear plastic containers meant to hold small nails and screws. Now all of my supplies are organized and neat. No more lost items. — Lois in Florida

FACE MASKS

Dear Heloise: I don't have a surgical face mask, so I use a bandana to cover my face when I'm out and about. My daughter claims a bandana is really not a good barrier method, and says I need to order a face mask online. What's the scoop on mask-wearing? -- Anna in Oregon

Anna, a bandana can be used, but it really isn't the best solution. If you're looking for a more stylish mask, there are sites online that sell face masks that fit better and provide better protection than a bandana. But you can also buy inexpensive, disposable face masks that are effective in containing and preventing transmission of this deadly virus. -- Heloise

Tissue issue