HELOISE: Avoid wedding bell blues

Today's Sound Off is about the wedding bell blues:

Dear Heloise: My fiance and I wanted a small, intimate wedding with only a few people, a nice luncheon and we would be off on our honeymoon. We had a budget that wouldn't budge, which meant each family could invite only 25 to 30 people. My in-laws were furious. They had a list of 116 people they wanted to invite, but we stuck to our plan and explained that instead of a huge, fancy wedding, we wanted to put a down payment on a home. We both had good jobs, had saved up a nice down payment and explained that at this time in our lives (I'm 33, my fiance is 34), buying a house rather than a big wedding was the best choice for us.

Despite my in-laws' offer to help pay for the wedding, we said, "Thank you but no thank you." My advice to all brides is to sit down and make a budget plan, then stick to it. No, you can't make everyone happy, but you can have a nice wedding. Whether it's a big one or a small affair, your wedding should be what you want. The day we got married no one was stressed out, everyone had a good time and, best of all, we weren't broke or in debt afterward.

I may not have had an elaborate wedding, but I had the most important thing, which was the man with whom I want to spend the rest of my life. — Katharine M., Charlottesville, Va.