HELOISE: Avoiding vehicle theft

Dear Readers: Avoiding Having Your Car Stolen 101. Here we go:
• Never leave your car running when it's unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys.
• Never leave valuables visible in the car — laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.
• Keep the windows rolled up and the doors locked.
• Park in well-lit areas that are busy.
• Carry your registration and insurance information in your wallet; don't leave it in the car. Try not to leave anything with your name and/or address in the car.
• Avoid the "bump and rob." A car with two people in it will rear-end your vehicle and expect you to get out and exchange information, at which point they would jump in your car and drive off. Go to the police station if your vehicle is bumped. A legitimate accident-causer will follow you to safety.
According to the FBI, $6.4 billion was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2019, the latest statistics available. Be smart, be safe and be secure. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY -- SAY WHAT?
Dear Heloise: When people leave a voicemail, it would be helpful if they talked slowly and pronounced clearly, especially phone numbers. So often they rattle it off so fast, it's hard to understand what they've said. -- Ellen, via email
Ellen, I totally agree. And repeating the phone number at the end of the message is very helpful. -- Heloise
TAKE TWO
Hello Heloise: I just read your column on the COVID vaccine card. I wanted to pass on to you that office supply stores (at least in my area) will make a photocopy of your vaccine card and laminate that copy for you for free.
That way, you can carry the laminated copy and put your original card in safekeeping at home. -- Vickie W., in Rochester, Ill.
Living longer
Dear Readers: Life is for living; let's get the most out of it. What do experts agree are the most helpful hints for a longer life? A few simple things: Get plenty of sleep — seven to nine hours every night. Alcohol can dehydrate you. Drink in moderation.
Stress can rob you of joy. Practice meditation and yoga for relief. Get a little bit of exercise every day. Sugar is the body's enemy. Cut way down on sugar. High levels of sugar can destroy the amino acids in collagen and elastin, and that can slow or stop cell repair.
Finally, drink water, not carbonated soda. Pop has too much sugar and can actually damage the parts of our cells that hold our DNA, and when those parts are damaged, they die.
Take care of yourself, relax and enjoy life. — Heloise
KEEP YOU ON YOUR TOES!
Dear Heloise: I find it very helpful when I go to have my toes done to take along a shoehorn for when I need to put my shoes back on. -- Vic B., Summerfield, Fla.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.