HELOISE: Bad English

Dear Heloise: Why do people use such sloppy English? I teach English in high school, and I'm saddened to hear people say things such as, "I'd have went" instead of, "I'd have gone." Then there is the overused word "like." One student of mine said, "I was, like, sorry to hear he was, ya know, like, gone." The word "like" doesn't even need to be there and neither does "ya know."

Culturally, I know language picks up various phrases and words, but people who use bad English seldom have jobs that pay higher salaries. I don't think I have ever met a CEO who spoke bad English. It seems that many companies will hire someone with poor English skills to do manual labor, jobs where the worker does not really have contact with the public. But those jobs also pay lower salaries and are rapidly disappearing.

A man or woman who could speak proper English was the sign of an educated person, and I'm not talking about someone for whom English is a second language. Oddly enough, in my experience, most foreign-born people learn and use correct English.

I can teach students the correct use of present and past tense, but it all comes down to parental responsibility. Parents need to insist their kids learn and use proper English. Believe me, it's not clever or "hip" to sound as though you didn't attend school past fifth grade. — A Teacher in California Public Schools

FAST FACTS

Too many electrical cords? Try to secure them by one of the following methods:

— Tape to the floor with electric or fabric tape.

— Run cords through cardboard tubes.

— Use old phone coil cords to wrap around the cords.

— Secure together with rubber bands.

Chilly nights

Dear Heloise: Sometimes I can't get to sleep because my feet are like ice and they just won't warm up. I discovered that rubbing in a moisturizer lotion before going to bed takes that problem away. I also moisturize my nose, ears and hands if I'm going to be in a chilly environment for more than a few minutes. A good moisturizer seems to help the body retain much of it's heat. — Janel, Centerville, Ohio

Janel, I did some research and found out that some moisturizers do, indeed, help warm up the body and help regulate body temperature. It also has an added benefit of re-hydrating dry skin, and helps many people feel relaxed and pampered, too. — Heloise

PEARL PROBLEM

Dear Heloise: How do I clean my pearls? Mine have changed color a little. Is that normal? -- Eunice A., Helena, Montana

Eunice, to clean pearls, use a very soft cloth dipped in a bowl of soapy water (a mild shampoo would work well), and gently wipe each pearl. Rinse with clean water and use a soft cloth to pat the pearls dry. Some experts believe you should wipe down your pearls after each wearing. They will change color over time, and there is no way to reverse the color. It's a natural process of pearls. -- Heloise

