HELOISE: Baked apples

Cook and cool rice a day ahead or at least earlier in the day. It's better if the rice has had a chance to dry out a bit. Brown the bacon in a heavy skillet until crisp. Remove bacon and turn down heat. Slightly beat eggs and pour them into the hot bacon drippings. Add rice and onions or scallions; mix together. Add bacon and leftover meat. Mix everything together. Add soy sauce until the rice is as brown as you like it. Stir well and cook on low heat for 15 to 20 minutes. — Heloise