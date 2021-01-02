HELOISE: Bananas food for dogs, too

A quick walk down the street (leashed and with bags for waste, of course) usually helps to get things moving. — Brent T. in Pennsylvania

Now this takes the cake!

Dear Heloise: I saw an ingenious way to serve cake at a birthday party. Yes, to small family gatherings in this, the age of COVID, but here goes:

Each person is issued a plastic tumbler glass and turns the glass upside down, then presses the glass into the cake (wine glasses can be issued to adults). The cake will fill up into the glass and render the perfect portion of cake.

It's not pretty per se, but the guest will eat the cake out of the glass with a fork. It's easier than trying to balance a slice on a plate, and ice cream can still be put on top! — Gina D. in Kentucky

Skinny solution

Dear Heloise: My 2-year-old grandson is really skinny, and boy's pants just fall off of him! My friend suggested this: At 2 years of age, jeans are not necessarily gender-specific. Girl's 2T jeans are cut smaller and narrower.

That was the solution. For now he's in girl's jeans, and they fit much better. He's not tugging at them to hold them up! — Grandma Betty in New Hampshire