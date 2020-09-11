HELOISE: Bathe roach in boric acid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: Some time ago you had a certain way to mix a sure cure to get rid of roaches using boric acid, I think. Please, I would like to read it again. — Richard C., Long Beach, Calif.

Richard, take 8 ounces of powdered boric acid, 1/2 cup of flour, 1/8 cup of sugar, 1/2 of a small onion (chopped), 1/4 cup of shortening or bacon drippings and enough water to form a soft dough.

First, mix the boric acid, flour and onion. Next, cream the shortening and sugar, and add the flour mixture. Blend well and add enough water to form a soft dough.

Shape into small balls and put around the house where you have seen roaches. If you place a few in an open sandwich bag, they'll keep longer. Replace them when they dry out and become hard. Keep away from children and pets! — Heloise

Dear Heloise: How do I get hairspray residue off a flat iron? — Ann in Alabama