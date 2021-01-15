HELOISE: Bathroom tidiness essential

Dear Heloise: My small bathroom always seems so messy. There's stuff all over the counter, no one puts things away and I'm always embarrassed when someone has to use our facilities. Have you got any hints for me? — Stacy K., New York

Stacy, first everyone in the house has to be on board with keeping the bathroom tidy. Nothing left on the floor; caps put back on products. All towels should be hung up. Wipe the mirror and sink after use and throw out old cosmetics. Use a shower caddy for bath and shower time. Throw away any expired medicine containers. Get rid of soap slivers, nearly empty bottles and dried up nail polish. Use drawer dividers to keep things tidy and easy to find. Try using a shoe bag as extra storage and hang it on the back of the bathroom door. — Heloise