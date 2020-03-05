Heloise: Battery replacement

Dear Readers: By now, some of your holiday gifts and gadgets might need fresh batteries. Here are some helpful hints about installation, disposal and usage:

• What battery type and size are indicated? Don't use a different size or style of battery.

• Never mix old and new batteries — if one goes out, replace all of them.

• Ensure the battery contacts are clean and free of lint.

• Pay attention to polarity. The plus and minus must match up.

• Don't dispose of batteries in fire — they can explode!

Always follow the item's directions for battery installation. — Heloise

Bag lady

Dear Heloise: I was reading your article about picking up what your pooch drops. It reminded me of another use for those small bags. Many times I have a small amount of garbage after a meal, grease from the frying pan and other small amounts of refuse.