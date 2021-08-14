HELOISE: Be best you, for you

Dear Readers: How's your weekend game? Do you get a lot done, or do you feel that you're entitled to relax? Everyone needs some downtime, but can you be more efficient and purposeful on the weekends?
Ask yourself these questions and examine these areas of your life. Should you:
• Sleep until noon, or wake up bright and early?
• Take a pass on the gym, or get in a good workout or brisk walk outside?
• Eat greasy, salty, sugary fast food, or be deliberate about eating healthy?
• Drink and party into all hours into the night, or pick up a side hustle to showcase your talent and to make a few extra dollars?
• Blow lots of money on wildly expensive items, or limit your spending, create a budget and manage your finances?
• Neglect your health, or laser beam in on self-care?
Your health and well-being are yours to maintain. Take care of yourself so you can be the best you, for you and for your family. — Heloise
P.S. Again, of course it's OK to occasionally cut loose, but do it mindfully.
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: I thought you might enjoy these pictures of the baby squirrels in our squirrel house.
My husband built it, and for several years a female squirrel has chosen to nest in the house and give birth to the sweet babies who emerge in the spring. -- Joyce R. in Manchester, N.H.
Joyce, too precious! Readers, would you like to see Joyce's squirrels and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."
Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
CHEAP AND HEALTHY
Dear Heloise: Used coffee grounds are powerfully nutritious for houseplants. Here's how I use them: I soak the coffee grounds in club soda with some cinnamon added. Potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen? Check, check and check.
Once every two weeks, my plants get a big glug of this drink. From my experience, it's better for the plants and a lot cheaper than store-bought chemical plant foods! -- Mary T. in Texas
Mary, don't toss banana peels either. Chop into 1-inch pieces and cover in water. Potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium are all present and accounted for. Soak for one hour. Strain the water, and feed plants with it, two times per month. -- Heloise
Dog gone good fruits, nutrition
Readers: Here's a list regarding dogs and eating fruit.
Yes: Bananas, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple and strawberries.
Yes, but: apples (no seeds), lemons (may not like taste), oranges (high in sugar), peaches (no pit) and watermelon (no rind).
No: Avocados, cherries, grapes and raisins. — Heloise
Donations needed
Dear Readers: These items are needed at animal shelters:
• Baby gates and baby wipes
• Blankets, towels, cotton balls and cotton swabs
• Flea combs and grooming brushes
• Replacement milks
• Laundry baskets and HE detergents
• Newspapers
• Cat litter
• Pet beds and crates
• Training pads
• Zippered plastic bags
And cash is always appreciated. All of these donations are probably tax-deductible. Be sure and ask your tax preparer. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
