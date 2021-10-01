HELOISE: Be choosy when moving

Dear Heloise: I'm moving to a new city, a new job and a new apartment. Have you got any hints for me? -- Annette R., Forest Grove, Oregon
Annette, yes, I have a few hints that might be helpful to you:
• Never book with a moving company over the internet. You need someone who'll come out, look over your things and give you a firm offer. Get at least three quotes.
• Make sure the company you select is insured against loss, damage, flood and fire.
• Don't overpack your boxes. Try to keep them to about 50 pounds each. If you have address labels of your new place, use them on the outside of your packing boxes.
• Start weeding out all the junk you don't need or don't plan to take with you. Why pay to move something you never use?
• Keep all valued items and medications with you, as well as all contracts you signed with the movers.
• Put in a change of address with the post office and have mail forwarded to your new address.
• Label boxes "kitchen," "bedroom," "bathroom," etc., so you'll know where to look for towels, sheets and other things. — Heloise
BE A KIND HOME SELLER
Dear Heloise: When we sold our home I wanted to make everything as easy as possible for the new owners. I left a fresh roll of toilet paper in each bathroom and a roll of paper towels on the kitchen counter. I made certain the house was spotless. We left all warranties, garage codes and other household information on the counters and even left a list of handymen we used who charged reasonable rates. I left them the dates of garbage pickup and my phone number in case they received any packages or mail with our names on it. The new owners called to thank us for making their move-in so much easier. -- Joyce K., Frankfort, Kentucky
Makeup magic
Dear Heloise: Working with a major manufacturer of cosmetics, I've learned a few tricks of the trade. I'd like to pass these along to your readers.
1. Don't go wild with your tweezers. Never pluck your eyebrows on top. Remove stray hairs under the brow. Spray a clean toothbrush with hair spray and brush upward to hold eyebrows in place.
2. Put your eye shadow on before you line your eyes, and be sure to curl your eyelashes before you line them.
3. ALWAYS blend your makeup with a brush or soft pad. And be sure to use your moisturizers before you apply any makeup. Don't forget to moisturize your neck!
4. Never go to bed without first washing off your makeup and applying a night cream on your face and neck. Brush your teeth with a whitening toothpaste.
5. Take a daily vitamin to keep your face, skin and hair in good condition. — Anonymous
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.