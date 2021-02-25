HELOISE: Be sharp selecting knives

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: I always consider the spice racks at the vintage/thrift/resale shops. They can be sanded down, painted and repurposed to hold nail polish, small bottles of creams and lotions, brushes, and other beauty helpers. Bonus points if the spice rack comes with the original little bottles! -- Julie W. in Oklahoma

Tip tip

Dear Heloise: Coupons for dining are popular now, and they are a great incentive to draw people back into the restaurants after quarantine.

However, don't forget the server. Tip for your meal as if you are paying full price for the meal. A discounted dinner doesn't equal a ripped tip. — A Server in Pennsylvania

Tipping generously is a sign of great respect. Readers, while coupons can shave a few dollars off your tab, you should tip based on the full price of the meal. — Heloise

P.S. If there's a problem with your meal or service, talk it over with the server and/or manager.

DID YOU KNOW?