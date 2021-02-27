HELOISE: Be wary, prevent dognapping

Dear Readers: Having a beloved dog stolen is heartbreaking. Dognapping has been on the increase over the past several years; let's take a closer look. First, who and why?

Popular breeds stolen are the Yorkshire terrier, Pomeranian, Maltese and Chihuahua. Larger breeds stolen include boxers, pit bulls and German Shepherds; they can find their way into the horrifying and vile world of dog fighting. Dogs are stolen to resell, and full-bred dogs who have not been spayed or neutered are more in demand.

How to prevent your dog from being stolen? Get out in front of the problem; make sure your dog's microchip is updated. You might even get one of those dog DNA kits to verify the identity of your dog. Have current pictures of your dog on file.

Be wary of strangers approaching you and asking a lot of questions about your dog. Don't give out too much information.

Don't leave your dog alone in a public place, and make sure you know and trust people you hire to watch your dog when you're away.

If the unthinkable happens and your dog is stolen, tell everyone: the police, your neighbors, social media hubs, newspaper, TV, radio. Make signs including pics, and post them in public places: bank lobbies, grocery stores, etc.