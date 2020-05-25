Heloise: Beating the boredom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound On is about beating the boredom of social distancing:

Dear Heloise: Everyone seems to be going a little stir-crazy with being indoors so much, but believe it or not, there is so much we can do while we are social distancing:

• Start by cleaning out those closets and drawers. You'll find things you thought you'd lost or forgot you had. Just think how much nicer your home will be once that job is done.

• Write a letter to someone far away. We've lost the art of letter writing, so sit down and write as though that person was there in the room with you. Let someone know you miss them.

• If the weather permits, work in your yard. Plant, weed or start to redesign your yard. You'll get fresh air and exercise.

• Catch up on your reading. So many people have books they want to read but can't find the time. Well, now you have time. You'll find it very relaxing.

• Most of all, try to stay positive and stay busy. — Rhonda in Minnesota

Rhonda, very good and inspiring advice. We all need a little encouragement now and then, especially during these stressful times. — Heloise