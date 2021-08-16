HELOISE: Become an organ donor

Today's Sound On is about organ donation:
Dear Heloise: I know in the past that you have supported organ donation to help save the lives of other people. As a recipient of a kidney transplant, which saved my life, I know how important it is to donate organs. I was lucky to find a match, but about 100,000 other people in this country are still waiting for an organ. It's estimated that about 17 people die every day as they wait for an organ transplant.
According to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, one donor can save up to eight lives. Why bury or burn those valuable organs when you can help eight other people live a normal life?
I would like to urge more people to sign their driver's license and get a donor card that you carry in your wallet, stating that you are an organ donor. Be a hero, be a donor and save a life. — Steven K., Detroit
Steven, I'm an organ donor, and I hope more people become donors, too. Every nine minutes someone is added to the waiting list of those who need an organ. When I no longer have a need for those organs, I'd like to pass them on to someone who will have a happy, productive life. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTS
New uses for old pantyhose:
-- Cut off the tops and use the legs as large rubber bands for boxes.
-- Cut into small pieces and use to stuff pillows.
-- Use to remove pet hair from furniture.
Mini-tasking
Dear Heloise: I've found a great way to get things done at home and work. I mini-task! If I have five minutes before I have to go somewhere, I might grab a dust cloth and dust the end tables in the living room or fill the dog's bowl with fresh water or put stamps on mail that's going out. You would be amazed at how much can be accomplished with these short tasks. — Gina W., Falmouth, Massachusetts
Getting ready
Dear Heloise: I love to knit. I've made baby blankets for all my grandchildren, along with booties and sweaters. Well, they're past that stage now, so I contacted a local hospital and asked if I could donate baby blankets and other baby things and found they were very eager to get these items. Apparently they have patients who are in reduced circumstances and can afford very little for their babies.
I contacted two other friends who knit, and we began a circle of knitters who make and donate baby clothes and blankets to mothers in need. It's a wonderful feeling to know somewhere some tiny child is warm and comfortable because we love to knit. — Grace in California
TRASH BAG
Dear Heloise: In my state we still have plastic grocery bags, so I take one and keep it in my car and use it as a trash bag. Not only does it keep my car cleaner, it's easier to dispose of because I just tie the handles together and toss it in the garbage. -- Nick P., Garden City, Kan.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
