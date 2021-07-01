HELOISE: Best hair removal options

Dear Readers: We're well into summer; time to show off that beautiful bod! If you'd like to go hair-free, what are the various hair removal techniques that are out there, and what are the pros and cons? Let's take a look:

• Waxing involves a pro (please get this service professionally done), who spreads warm wax on the skin then yanks it off, and along with it the hair, root and all. The pain level is moderate; you'll develop a tolerance. Come back in six weeks or so. It can be costly; waxers should bundle services to save money. Allergic reactions are rare but can occur.

• Shaving is cheap and the results are quick but short-lived. Hair will re-grow immediately; razor burns and bumps are probable. Always use a sharp blade and lots of lubrication. Myth Busting: Shaving does not cause the hair to grow back thicker; the shaved hair has a blunt edge, which will feel coarse.

Both waxing and shaving exfoliate the skin, which is good for cell turnover.

• Laser hair removal is by far the most expensive method, but over time it can "kill" the hair at the root so it won't grow back. The procedure can be painful.