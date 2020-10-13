HELOISE: Better work communication

Dear Heloise: I wanted to share some things I've learned to be more productive at work:

• When I make a mistake (which we all do) and someone calls me out on it, instead of saying: "I'm sorry; I made a mistake. I completely missed that!" I now say: "Good catch! I'll update the file. Thanks for letting me know."

• When scheduling an appointment, instead of saying, "Are you available at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.?" I'll ask, "When are you available?"

• If it takes me a while to answer an email I don't say, "I'm sorry for the delay." I instead say, "Thanks for your patience."

• If I'm trying to get someone to understand a work concept, I'll ask, "Do you have any questions?" I no longer ask, "Does that make sense?"

Fine points and subtle differences, but these hints have helped me be more productive and confident at work. — Dianne W. in Texas

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Readers: Here's a hint to keep your phone contacts organized. When saving a contact, enter their name, address, title and the company they work for.