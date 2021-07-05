HELOISE: Beware clever scammers

Today's Sound Off is about scammers who are getting too clever:

Dear Heloise: Today I received an email with a notice that someone had tried to use my account to place an order online with one of America's largest retailers. Supposedly it came from an overseas country and was for a substantial amount. The notice said to click on the box below and I would be taken to their headquarters where they would straighten all this out. I was skeptical. Instead, I called the customer service of the company, and sure enough, it turned out that the email was from scammers.

The site looked official, and I can see how people could be fooled by this notice. Please warn all of your readers to call the company the notices are from instead of clicking on anything. The people who perpetuate these scams are low-life crooks who are looking to steal information they can use to swindle you out of your hard-earned dollars. Be smart, be safe and be informed. — Walter G., Lansing, Michigan

Walter, I received a notice by email just like you, and like you I called the company before I did anything else. It was from scammers. In this age where so much is done by computers, it's always better to be safe and call the company involved. This is true of phone calls from out of blue as well. Even if they say they have detected a problem with your computer, they're lying. — Heloise