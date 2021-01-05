HELOISE: Beware COVID-19 scammers

The location in the store of the loss leader item is critical. Typically, we will have to walk to the back of the store, past tons of other items, to pick up that one loss leader item. It's tempting to grab other items on our trip back there, isn't it?

Popular examples of loss leaders: rotisserie chicken, bananas, diapers and milk. — Heloise

Volume v. mass v. weight

Dear Heloise: Will you help me with my science homework? What is the difference between volume and mass? — Kerry R. in Georgia

Kerry, volume is the amount of space an item takes up. Mass is the amount of matter in an object. Think about this: If you squeeze a stuffed animal, you aren't changing the amount of matter in the stuffed animal (its mass), but you ARE changing its shape, or the amount of space it takes up (you're making it smaller by squeezing it). -- Heloise

P.S. Don't confuse mass with weight. A basketball on Earth has the same mass (the same amount of matter) as a basketball on the moon, but the basketball on the moon will weigh less, because gravitational pull is stronger here on Earth than it is on the moon.

