HELOISE: Beware fake dating sites

Dear Heloise: About a month ago I became the victim of a scam and have since learned this is a growing problem. I registered with a dating site, hoping to meet someone nice, with whom I could have a friendship. Right away, one man answered my profile and even sent me pictures of himself. As it turned out, the photographs and his profile were fake. We never met in person but spoke by phone or online almost every night. He was very charming until he started asking for money. I said "no," and he got rather abusive over the phone one evening. The following evening he made threats. I did some checking and found out this was a scam. Men make promises, are charming and then start asking for money, which many women give them! If a man starts asking for money, a place to stay or just about anything else, walk away. Some unfortunate women have been taken for thousands of dollars. — Joan D., Monroe, Louisiana