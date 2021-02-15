HELOISE: Beware lending scam red flags

Tulips

Dear Heloise: My grandmother was from Holland, and she told me that if I want to keep tulips from bending over in a vase of water, to put two pennies in the bottom of the vase and the tulips will stay straight. The water should be changed once a day, and as soon as you get the tulips home, cut about 1/2 an inch off of the bottom before placing them in the vase. — Cindy T., Eagan, Minnesota

Phone list

Dear Heloise: When my father died my mother was so traumatized by his saddening passing that she forgot phone numbers to let people know she needed help. This taught my sisters and I a lesson. We now keep up-to-date phone numbers taped to the desk, by the phone in the den and one on the wall by the kitchen phones. Not just emergency numbers, but numbers of family members who would need to know immediately if there was a problem. — Janet N., Bridgeport, West Virginia

Janet, that's a very good idea. Sometimes in a crisis people get confused or, as you say, are so traumatized that they have trouble remembering what to do. — Heloise

