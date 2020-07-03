Heloise: Beware of 'bargains'

What are the odds?

Dear Heloise: Lottery scammers are on the prowl for unsuspecting victims. They will try to convince you that the odds are better for playing other state or foreign lotteries. They will ask you for your credit card number or bank account information or ask that the money be wired to them. It's illegal to mail or call to play lotteries across state lines or national borders.

Don't fall for these scams. To be safe, play your own state's lottery. — Harrison in Ohio

DON'T PUSH IT!

Dear Heloise: This is for the woman who said her husband does a sloppy job of vacuuming their home. Buy one of those automatic vacuums that run by themselves. You won't believe how it cleans your floors. And you don't have to push it. It even goes under beds. -- Marianne A., Metairie, La.

Marianne, they can be a real time- and energy-saver, and from what I see on the internet, cats are especially fond of taking a ride on them! -- Heloise

Stiffness and stretching