Heloise: Beware utility scam

Don't forget

Dear Heloise: My memory isn't as sharp as it once was, so when I know I need to take something with me the next day, I take it out and put it in my car the night before. For instance, one day I had to take a gift to a friend in the hospital, take the dry cleaning to the cleaners, pick up a prescription from the pharmacy, then pick up a few things at the grocery store. I took the gift and dry cleaning out to the car, then taped an index card to the dashboard with a reminder of the script at the pharmacy and the list of things needed at the grocery store. This has saved me a lot of time and multiple trips! — Marilyn in Missouri