HELOISE: Bicyclists aren't exempt

In this picture captured by Carter and Vincent of Pittsburgh, Penn., you can almost hear Mom saying, "Come on, you two ... quit dawdling!" as they make their way through the backyard.

To see this terrific trio, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny, furry friend you'd like to share? Send a pic and description to Heloise@Heloise.com! -- Heloise

Twofer

Dear Heloise: No. 1. Making breakfast for kids and low on milk? Make oatmeal (cooked, not instant). It uses far less milk than cold cereal and is more nutritious. Add raisins and brown sugar for an extra treat.

No. 2. Got something nasty on your hands? Wash them with hand lotion and water. The oil in the lotion will take the nasty, greasy stuff off your hands. You can follow up with soap if needed. — Patricia R., Bellaire, Texas

Clean shower

Dear Heloise: I'm allergic to chlorine, mold and fragrances. I have tried every formula for keeping my shower clean, but only chlorine bleach works.