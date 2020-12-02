HELOISE: Bitter sweetner taste stays

Dear Heloise: I recently purchased some jars of fruit preserves that were labeled to have been prepared with Splenda. I did not read the label nor realize my huge mistake until tasting. Horrible after taste. Is there a way to rid the preserves of the Splenda, neutralize that taste, or do I accept reality and toss them? — Ralph K., Lafayette, Louisiana

Ralph, artificial sweeteners are blended in the recipe at the factory and there is no way to remove the sweetener used. Some leave an aftertaste, but most do not. You might be especially sensitive to the flavor, or the aftertaste might not be from the artificial sweetener but rather from some other ingredient in the preserves.

Another use for vinegar

Dear Heloise: There was a terrible smell that stayed in my microwave. A cup of vinegar heated in the microwave took all the smell away. — Joyce C., via email

Joyce, yes, vinegar to the rescue. However, you can also put 2 cups of water along with 2 tablespoons of vinegar in a microwavable bowl (put a toothpick on top to prevent boilover). Microwave on high for 5 minutes and let it keep steaming for a few minutes, then wipe clean. The steam does all the work. — Heloise

War Cake