HELOISE: Black appliances

Dear Heloise: Currently, black appliances are very trendy. I bought new ones for our home and was unhappy that they showed every fingerprint. Finally, a friend of mine told me about a hint she read in your column in the newspaper. I took an ammonia-based cleaner and a microfiber cloth and cleaned my appliances. If I ran out, I used vinegar and water, and dried it with a clean microfiber cloth. It worked beautifully! Thanks for all of your household hints over the years. — Patty J., Jonesboro, Arkansas

Ring-a-ding

Dear Heloise: I recently took my wedding ring in to have a repair made, but to get it off I had to use hand cream. The jeweler said that it's better to use an ammonia-based window cleaner, which makes it slip off much easier but won't leave the ring cloudy or messy. Sure enough, the window cleaner just washes off without leaving any oily traces in tiny places. — Kate S., Richmond, Kentucky

Military vets

Dear Heloise: I am a military veteran, and for many years I did not know that many businesses offer discounts to us vets. I use my military ID to show my vet status, and now I regularly ask businesses if they offer discounts to veterans. I have received discounts ranging from 5% to 35%!

I love to read your column in O.C. Register every day. — Dan C., Anaheim, California

Wood filler

Dear Heloise: I like to do restoration work on old homes, and because of that I need to use wood filler to cover nail and screw heads. Unfortunately, the unused wood filler would usually dry out in a matter of days, but I found a way to avoid that problem. I place the can or tube of wood filler in a large plastic bag along with a wet sponge or a wet rag and seal it nice and tight. Now my wood filler stays moist and doesn't dry out. — Anthony R., Aspen, Colorado

Soft leather seats

Dear Heloise: I used to use leather wipes to clean and protect my car seats, but I recently bought some baby wipes and tried those instead. I found it actually works better than the leather wipes that I had been using. I guess if it won't harm a baby's bottom, it won't harm my leather car seats. — Lois H., Morris, N.J.

SHELF-LINER

Dear Heloise: It seemed as though I had to reline my shelves with new, clean liner every year. I finally got tired of it and asked my husband to buy some vinyl floor covering and apply it permanently to my shelves -- no more torn liners or ugly, discolored or mismatched liners. It's so much easier to just take some vinegar and water and clean the shelves. They dry fast, and I can put all my pots and pans back in place. I just wish I had thought of this solution years ago.

Thanks for all of your wonderful hints through the years. -- Theresa M., Albuquerque, N.M.

