HELOISE: Block annoying calls

Dear Heloise: Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a "call block" button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny.
If the caller is not a name that you recognize or just looks weird, by all means, do not answer!
When you pick up the phone and it is a scam call, you have told them that this is a good number, and you will get more and more calls. No one who knows you should shy away from leaving a message.
Program the phone numbers of the people who call you, such as family, friends, doctors and regular businesses, in your phone's phone book. (It is easy to do; just follow the prompts.) Then you will see in an instant if it is someone you know who is calling you. Some businesses' employees use their own cellphones to call. Again, if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message.
Answering a ringing phone is a natural thing we all grew up with. But sadly, to gain peace and quiet, we must no longer give in to the temptation. There is not a reason to answer a call you do not recognize, or if you do, to engage in a conversation.
My motto: My phone, my rules. Good luck! Your life will be happier. — Nancy Lukunich in Simi Valley, California
IF YOU SMELL GAS IN YOUR HOME
Dear Readers: Natural gas leaks can happen. If your home's underground pipelines or outdoor service line gets damaged, it can cause a leak. Here's how to recognize a leak and what to do.
If you smell a rotten egg odor, hear a hissing sound or see a flare, you most likely have a leak. Get out of your house ASAP. Do not call from your home or go back inside for any reason, until the gas company gives the OK. -- Heloise
Going green and paperless
Dear Heloise: Without any notice on the TV news or in the newspapers, the United States Postal Service once again increased the rate of first class postage from 55 cents to 58 cents per letter.
I am boycotting the continuous increase of first class postage by paying my bills online. My banker was very helpful and showed me how to pay my bills online electronically, and the bank will pay my bills from my account.
I am also sending greetings along with messages to family and friends exclusively by emails and free electronic greeting cards. Surprisingly, a bank recently offered me a one-time $5 statement credit to go paperless for all of my monthly bank statements and credit card invoices. I welcomed the offer and gladly accepted it.
I am also contacting other financial institutions, insurance companies and utility companies to offer the same. Not only will it save on postage, but also on the cost to print and recycle all of the paper. This will help our fragile environment. Please encourage your readers to do the same by signing up to go paperless and to ask for statement credits. Going green and paperless! — Fred Fix, via email
Fred, this is certainly a trend today in our rapidly changing world. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
