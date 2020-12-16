HELOISE: Buff out dish scratches

Dear Heloise: I bought nice new plates that I want to use and take care of. How do I prevent scratches? Plus, I love my new platters. How do I prevent grease stains or whatever mars them? — Rosemary R., Roxana, California

Rosemary, you can't prevent scratches, because knives cutting food and forks scraping it up will, over time, leave marks. However, you can buff out scratches by using a little cream of tartar mixed with a small amount of water to form a paste. Use a wet washcloth to rub the paste gently in small circles. Allow the paste to sit for a few minutes, then wash with soap and warm water, dry and you're done.

As for stains on your platters, well, you didn't mention what type of dinnerware you bought (porcelain, stoneware, etc.). Try using a baking soda paste made from baking soda and water (or lemon juice). Using a dry, clean dishcloth, scrub the paste into the stained area in circles. Let it set for about five minutes, then rinse and dry. NEVER use bleach on your dishes. — Heloise

Garden cheddar soup

Dear Heloise: I've misplaced my recipe for your cheddar soup. I loved it, because it was healthy and very tasty. Would you reprint that recipe? -- Lana W., Fairmont, Minnesota