HELOISE: Built-in animal safety

To see Ace and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Chew toys to rescue

Dear Heloise: Our dog is an aggressive chewer. I tie multiple tight knots in old rags and old cut-up T-shirts. A rolled-up rag can be tied inside a knotted one. He likes floppy toys to catch when tossed in the air, then he chews the knots. I always watch that nothing is swallowed. He spits out the pieces. — M.P. in Dallas

M.P., when you provide many chew toys for your dog to chew on, they won't chew on shoes, furniture, etc.! -- Heloise

Dog gone mess

Dear Readers: If your dog wets on the carpet (and let's face it; it's bound to happen at least once), don't worry. Blot up as much as you can with paper towels and sprinkle baking soda on the stain. Let the soda sit for 15 minutes then vacuum thoroughly.

The baking soda with neutralize the stain and the odor — virtually no spot, no smell! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.