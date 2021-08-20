HELOISE: Buttoning your blouse

Dear Heloise: To save time and for convenience, button all the buttons on a blouse except the top two. Then slip the blouse on and off as though it were a T-shirt. Then you only have two buttons to button. This is particularly helpful to me when the blouse buttons in the back. I can pull the neck of the blouse up toward the back of my head and reach both buttons to do them. I can't believe I hadn't figured this out before now! — Margaret Ann of Fredericksburg, Virginia
Drawstring
Dear Heloise: To replace a drawstring from shorts or swim trunks that happen to be lost or broken, use a large size shoestring. — Bill G., Fostoria, Ohio
Fraud prevention
Dear Heloise: I work for a credit card company in fraud. I wanted to pass on some hints since a lot of people will be traveling now that travel has opened up again.
1. Don't depend on or take just one credit card with you. Take two or three so if one is compromised you will have a backup.
2. Let your credit company know if you're traveling so it is noted on your account.
3. Computers monitor credit cards, so please don't get angry with the card company representative if your card is declined.
4. Put your contact information on your account in case we have to authenticate/verify who we are speaking with and provide better service to you.
5. If the computer notices a large purchase or one outside your normal ZIP code, you might get a call from us to verify that it is you and your card making that purchase.
6. Consider calling your credit card company prior to handing over your credit card if you plan to make an expensive purchase so it can be noted on your account. — McD. in San Antonio, Texas
TABLECLOTH
Dear Heloise: When we built our house, my husband decided he wanted to build a dining table big enough to hold a lot of people because we have a huge family. This table is square and has three chairs on all four sides. That's 12 chairs total, but we can squeeze in about four more chairs if we have to, on occasion. The problem I had was finding a tablecloth big enough to cover the table. I finally bought a pretty king-size bed sheet and sewed a wide, 4-inch border all around the edge. It worked so well, I plan to do another one for Christmas! -- Holly F., Casper, Wyo.
Out with that stain
Dear Readers: There are three things to remember when working on a stain:
• The sooner the better when you notice a stain. Don't wait until the stain sets.
• Lift the stain slowly. Some stains require more time, so don't rush.
• Repeat the removal process as often as you need to get it out. But above all, be gentle with the fabric. This is especially true of delicate fabrics such as silk. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.