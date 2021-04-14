HELOISE: Cake pan holds chicken well

Dear Heloise: The special roasting pans for chicken that hold the chicken upright are a bit expensive. Instead, I use a simple fluted bunt cake pan. I use a cooking spray inside the pan then set the chicken upright in the pan with the open center piece inside the chicken to hold it up. The juices collect in the ring and the chicken roasts evenly and is very tender — Rosemary W., Grimes, Iowa

Quick appetizer

Dear Heloise: So many times I find I need a quick appetizer when company drops by. I always have cream cheese on hand, and what I do is crush some nuts very fine and press the cream cheese into these chopped nuts. Then I take a flavored oil and lightly drizzle some over the cream cheese/nut combination. Serve with crackers; it makes a quick treat for guests. — Gloria Y., Hooper, Utah

Cake for kids

Dear Heloise: My grandbabies love it when I have a cake waiting for them when they come for a visit. I think their favorite one was a strawberry gelatin cake, but I have lost the recipe. It was simple to make, as I remember, and it was a real hit with my little ones. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love to spoil our grandchildren? — Joan C., Mesa, Arizona

Joan, of course I will. And here it is: