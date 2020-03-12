Heloise: Call before you dig

Dear Readers: It's springtime and the growing season will soon be upon us. Are you looking to spruce up your yard with flowers or trees? There's a consideration you need to make.

When digging, there could be a risk of damaging underground power lines, water mains, cable and telecom lines, and natural gas lines that may run through your property. To be sure of their location, you should call 811, a number the Federal Communications Commission established to "call before you dig."

You must call 811 at least two working days before you dig. The utilities that have underground lines near your dig site will come out and mark the lines with paint or a flag. You must leave 18 inches on either side of the marked lines when you dig.

Also, call 811 if you've already dug and uncovered or damaged a utility line. Remember, safety is everyone's responsibility. — Heloise

P.S. By the way, try planting a tree in a square hole to help prevent the roots from getting bound. Give it a whirl!

Sock seams

Dear Heloise: My hint is for people who are irritated by the sock seam that runs across the tops of your toes. It seems that even the more expensive socks have it these days.