HELOISE: Camping

Dear Heloise: I love hiking in the mountains in the summer, but I need cold water in my canteen, and I can't seem to get it cold enough. Any hints for me? — Sam W., Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sam, take your canteen and fill it half full with water. Place it in the freezer with the cap off the night before you go camping. The next day, fill the rest of your canteen with water and place the cap back on. Your water will be very cold all day. — Heloise

Frosty windows

Dear Heloise: Every morning and after work every day in the winter I have to scrape my windows to get the ice off. I'm really getting tired of this routine. Is there any shortcut to de-icing a car window? — Mattie J., Flint, Michigan

Mattie, if you're expecting ice or snow on your windshield, take some clear cling wrap and cover your windshield. You can hold it on with magnets, which will stick to the metal frame around the window, or you can pull the cling wrap to the open door of the car, tuck in the ends and close the door. When you're ready to leave, simply pull off the cling wrap. — Heloise

Bathtub ring

Dear Heloise: I have a yellowish ring around my porcelain enamel bathtub that won't come off when I scrub it. How do I get that ring off my tub? — June R., Red Bank, Tennessee

June, even though it's not a rust stain, liquid rust remover should take it off. Or you could try cutting a lemon in half and sprinkling the wet side with salt to scrub the stain. Warning: Never use a rust stain remover on a fiberglass tub. — Heloise

Stainless-steel flatware

Dear Heloise: My stainless-steel flatware has gotten dull over time. Is there any way I can get it to shine again? — Carrie F., Pierre, South Dakota

Carrie, soak your flatware in water and a little ammonia. Rinse well and dry. You also might try soaking your flatware in vinegar and water. — Heloise

Wrinkled clothes

Dear Heloise: It doesn't matter how carefully I pack, my clothes always arrive wrinkled and look as though I slept in them. What am I doing wrong? — Charlie E., via email

Charlie, roll your clothes or pack them in garment bags. Many department stores have garment bags designed to store several items for either storage or travel. You can put three or four T-shirts in one and a few pairs of jeans in another. — Heloise

LOST AND FOUND

Dear Heloise: Last year my 5-year-old twins wandered off during a cookout at a family gathering in a large state park. I was frantic! Luckily I had given each of them a whistle to wear around their necks and a wrist band with my cellphone number on it. We all fanned out in the wooded area and called for them until we heard a faint sound of a whistle, then followed the sound. They were crying because they had gotten lost and couldn't find us, but I was grateful that I had told them to use that whistle if they ever got lost! -- Janelle Y., Pontiac, Michigan

