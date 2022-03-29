HELOISE: Care-giving suggestions

Dear Heloise: I have to disagree with most of the hints sent in by the caregiver of her terminally ill husband. I was the caretaker for my mother-in-law and then later my husband.

Yes, do set a date and time for the visit. However, for me it was of the utmost importance that any visitors stay as long as they and the patient wanted. Sometimes the patient would doze off, but visitors were welcome to stay as long as they wished. I always offered refreshments, and often the patient would enjoy some as well.

If I needed to attend to the patient, I would ask visitors to step into another room. If I needed anything, I would just ask if it was convenient for someone to bring whatever and always offered to reimburse them. This person we loved was going to be leaving us, and I wanted everyone who loved them too to have the opportunity to spend as much time with them as they could. I have learned so much from your column. Thank you! — Susan, via email

Laundry efficiency

Dear Heloise: I have been married for 32 years, and in all this time I have done laundry one way. I have three baskets: one for me, one for my husband and one for towels and sheets.

I wash at most two days a week, hanging shirts and pants near the dryer where I keep hangers. Clean socks and underwear go into a laundry basket. I put these items away. Towels are folded at the dryer and put away. Extra items are washed as needed. Then I am finished for the week! — Mary Pittman, via email

Password notebook

Dear Heloise: If one records passwords in a notebook, one's partner should be made aware of the notebook, just in case. Also, if there is an executor for the estate, the executor should also be made aware of the password notebook. This is a just-in-case recommendation. Best regards and smiles. — Tim Davis

Tim, the password suggestions that so many of you have sent to my column have offered such informational hints that readers can use. -- Heloise

SHOPPING CARTS LEFT IN PARKING LOTS

Dear Heloise: I keep seeing people complain about issues, but they aren't spending enough time solving the problems. I don't just return the carts to the designated areas, I also will find a cart close to my car on the way into the store and take it inside, removing one more shopping cart from the parking lot.

When I'm done shopping, if I don't have too many items, I'll leave the cart inside the store and carry my two bags to the car. Problem solved. I don't need to whine about carts or judge people for why they leave them by their car. Also, if I see somebody who is done with their cart, I'll offer to take it into the store with me. Here again, problem solved, and I'm helping out somebody else. -- Eric Obermeit, Crestline, California

Eric, a number of my readers have expressed their views on this topic. For many, a bit of courtesy seems to be important in the parking lot. -- Heloise

Other use for junk mail

Dear Heloise: Some of the junk mail we all receive, especially during election season, can be put to good use. I use the blank back sides to print on or to joint down notes. I've saved untold reams of paper doing this over the years. It saves money and trees. — Pete S., The Villages, Florida

