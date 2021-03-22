HELOISE: Careless driving turn for worse

Today's Sound Off is about careless drivers:

Dear Heloise: Turn signals come with cars, so why are so many people reluctant to use them? I was out driving today and saw at least four people turn without a turn signal. One didn't bother to slow down for the turn, another slammed on their brakes just before the turn.

Last week a car turned right in front of me when they saw the street they wanted. We nearly crashed together, and we would have had I not slowed down to 20 miles an hour!

I know driving is an "over-learned" experience, but so many accidents can be avoided if people just pay attention to the road ahead. You don't have to turn around and talk to the people in the back seat. My brother did that and was in the hospital for two weeks after his auto accident. Let's all pay attention to the road! — Ben K., Houston, Texas

Ben, I agree with you. So many people get injured or killed by a careless driver. We all need to be careful behind the wheel. — Heloise

Moth patrol

Dear Heloise: I have several pure wool sweaters and scarves that I love. Some have come from England and Germany. My biggest problem is keeping moths from attacking my sweaters in the warmer weather. Any hints I can use? — Stacy H., Brown Deer, Wisconsin