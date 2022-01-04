HELOISE: Caring for sweaters

Dear Readers: During the winter months, we wear our sweaters often to keep warm. With all the usage, they need to be cleaned. Be sure to check the care labels before washing them. Some sweaters require dry cleaning only, and always follow the care label.

If you hand-wash a sweater, use the mildest soap and rinse thoroughly. Then roll the sweater in a big, dry towel and gently push on it to squeeze out all the water. Lay the sweater flat to dry. Do not wring out the sweater or hang it up to dry. These actions could cause the sweater to stretch out of shape.

Never iron a sweater to remove wrinkles. You could damage the fibers. Instead, use a steamer to get rid of wrinkles. — Heloise

Jellies, jams, preserves and fruit butters

Dear Readers: Use these sweet hints to help you choose the right one for your tastes.

— Jellies are made from fruit juice, and when cooked, it gels.

— Jam is made from a blend of crushed, pureed fruit. It is usually a bit thicker than jelly.